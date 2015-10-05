Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton Take Shots at This Texas Driving Range

Politics got you down? Hitting a few balls, especially if they're aimed at the right people, may cheer you up.

With Election Day fast approaching, a Texas golf course devised a way to give golfers frustrated with the state of our political discourse a way to blow off a little steam.

According to KETK, the local NBC affiliate in East Texas, the owner of Alpine Golf Course in Longview dragged a pair of hay bales bearing photos of presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump onto the driving range to offers hackers some political target practice.

The owner told the network that the gag, intended only for "comic relief," has received a positive reaction from the range regulars.