DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'

The rocking duo of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky is back with another music video, this time with some inspiration from Beyonce.

Gretzky posted a video compilation of Johnson and friends dancing the popular song titled ‘Single Ladies.” The video, posted on Instagram, was tagged at Snowmass Village, Colorado, where, when the ski time is over, it’s time to put a ring on it, apparently.

As you can see below, there was a good amount of choreography and editing required to make this video happen. Just don’t look too hard for any great dance moves coming from Dustin himself. DJ isn’t exactly cutting up a rug.