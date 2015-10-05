David Feherty's Talking Headcover Cracks Jokes Like the Real Thing

Everyone’s favorite irreverent golf announcer could be coming to a golf bag near you.

David Feherty is selling a talking headcover in his likeness that cracks jokes just like the real thing.

Squeeze its hand for some lighthearted golf instruction (“Is that the swing you’re going to use?”) commentary (“If that ball were wrapped in bacon, Lassie couldn’t find it.”) and accusations (“Who farted?!?”).

Thinking about giving the gift of Feherty this holiday season?

You might want to check out the video below first.