A fifth major has been added to the 2017 schedule.

Ok, not really. But if you're a golf fan, you do have something big to look forward to during next year's offseason. In what's being called the Birdies and Beer Shootout on Twitter, John Daly and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston have accepted Steven Bowditch and Boo Weekley's challenge to go head-to-head in a charity match.

We're not sure a match with this much star power has ever been assembled in the history of the game.

Here's how it all went down:

Hey @BeefGolf me and @booweekley challenge you and your partner to a birdie, beer and beef triathlon next year..let's c if u da real deal — stevenbowditch (@bowdo83) December 14, 2016

I'm in @BeefGolf @MillerLite will b my sponsor u have @Arbys the DGA #drinkinggolfersassoc Board of Direc out of Arkansas will draw up rules https://t.co/oVOngu4oLu — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 15, 2016

It's on! Fans pick name of challenge & win 2 tix to event after xmas next yr @BeefGolf @PGA_JohnDaly VS @booweekley @bowdo83 #charityevent — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 15, 2016

And just when you thought the event couldn't get any better, Arby's chimed in:

Daly's agent, Bud Martin, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but we'll continue to bring you updates as the event comes to life.