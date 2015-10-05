Attention, Dave Pelz: you have some competition for coolest backyard putting surface.

Putting guru Dave Stockton has just installed this incredible green in the backyard of his Augusta, Georgia home. Not only is it massive, but it proudly features an Augusta National Golf Club logo square in the middle of it.

Stockton, his son, and Back Nine Greens designed the putting surface, and plan to use it for clinics ahead of the 2017 Masters.

How is one supposed to focus on their stroke when they've got a replica of the Holy Grail of golf in front of them? Maybe it's all part of Stockton's lesson plan.