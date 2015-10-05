Menu Close
Extra Spin

Chased by Police, Suspect Steals Golf Cart to Evade Capture

Photo: @TinaTerryWSOC9

The hunt for a suspect who fled police on a golf cart was still underway as of Tuesday night.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Wed Dec. 14, 2016
Authorities in North Carolina’s Rowan County are still searching for a suspect after a golf cart getaway.

According to WSOC-TV, a routine traffic stop turned into an, uh, low-speed chase when the driver jumped from the car, ran onto nearby Rolling Hills Golf Club and commandeered a golf cart.

"(A) guy inside the clubhouse told me the fellow was playing golf and got off to hit his shot and the other guy hopped into the golf cart and took off with it," said golf course manager Derek Lipe.

Police found the golf cart abandoned about a mile away and, as of Tuesday night, had set up a perimeter around the course to continue the search.

