Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Cavaliers' J.R. Smith Jokes Postseason Runs Cut Into Golf Game

Photo: Jesse Grant

Pro basketball player J.R. Smith reads a putt at the 2015 BET Experience Celebrity Golf Classic.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Mon Nov. 7, 2016
Install App

J.R. Smith has a championship ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers and a brand new four-year $57 million deal with the team, but he's missing his other beloved pastime.

This summer Smith played a round of golf with Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations, in what could have been used as negotiations regarding the shooter's free agent status. It didn't work out for the two, court-wise, but Smith was happy he could top Ainge on the course. Paired with Celtics equipment manager John Connor, the duo walked away victorious over the head honcho.

"(Ainge is) really good," Smith told ESPN. "The only reason why we won is we got strokes."

Smith is an avid golfer who once boasted a 4 handicap. He's also a proponent of an NBA-only golf tour. But according to the Cleveland star, his team's success in the postseason has been keeping him off the links and away from that number. The Cavs were NBA champions in 2015-16, a redemptive win over their opponents, the Golden State Warriors, whom they lost to a season prior.

(MORE: J.R. Smith Takes His Shirtless Victory Tour to a Golf Course)

"Last summer I only played like four times. I need to (play more golf)," Smith said, joking with his teammates. "Let me get some more time off!"

More From the Web