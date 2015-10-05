Menu Close
Extra Spin

Bryan Brothers Take Trick Shots to New Heights In Roof Video

Spinning: Bryan Brothers Ace Sky-High Trick Shot
Wesley and George Bryan are back to their trick shot ways, this time atop the MGM Grand over the Las Vegas Strip.
by Extra Spin Wire Service
Posted: Tue Nov. 15, 2016 Updated: Sat Nov. 19, 2016
The Bryan Brothers are no strangers to epic trick shots, but this one, high above the Las Vegas strip, really took things up a notch.

Wesley and George Bryan positioned themselves atop Tower 2 of The Signature at MGM Grand, more than 38 stories from the ground, for a bird's eye view of the Las Vegas Topgolf facility.

The goal was the same as any other Topgolf challenge -- hit the target -- except for the fact that the brothers were attempting it from over 500 feet above the green.

Check out the shot in the video below (not recommended if your palms get sweaty from fear of heights).

