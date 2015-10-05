Brandel Chamblee, Bailey Mosier Married in Arizona Friday

Most people know Brandel Chamblee as the guy with great hair who talks about Tiger Woods and other golf stars as an analyst for the Golf Channel. But the former PGA Tour player is now a husband, too.

Chamblee and Bailey Mosier married on Friday at the Arizona Country Club in Phoenix. Mosier is a reporter on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, and she was also featured in GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in Golf in 2016. You can view her photos from the shoot here and her video is at the top of the page.

Congrats to the couple; and may their life together bring them many birdies.

PHOTOS: Bailey Mosier Most Beautiful Women in Golf

Mr. & Mrs. Brandel Chamblee A photo posted by Steve Eubanks (@jseubanks1) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:23pm PST