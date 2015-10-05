Menu Close
Extra Spin

Brandel Chamblee, Bailey Mosier Married in Arizona Friday

Bailey Mosier: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2016
Golf Channel host Bailey Mosier is one of GOLF.com's 2016 Most Beautiful Women in Golf.
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sat Dec. 31, 2016
Most people know Brandel Chamblee as the guy with great hair who talks about Tiger Woods and other golf stars as an analyst for the Golf Channel. But the former PGA Tour player is now a husband, too.

Chamblee and Bailey Mosier married on Friday at the Arizona Country Club in Phoenix. Mosier is a reporter on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, and she was also featured in GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in Golf in 2016. You can view her photos from the shoot here and her video is at the top of the page.

Congrats to the couple; and may their life together bring them many birdies.

PHOTOS: Bailey Mosier Most Beautiful Women in Golf

 

Mr. & Mrs. Brandel Chamblee

A photo posted by Steve Eubanks (@jseubanks1) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:23pm PST

 
 

A beautiful wedding for a wonderful couple.

A photo posted by Steve Eubanks (@jseubanks1) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

