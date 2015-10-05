Billy Horschel's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Spare a thought for Billy Horschel today, folks. The 29-year-old PGA Tour pro has had a rough 24 hours.

First, the former FedEx Cup champ suffered an early exit from the five-man playoff at the RSM Classic after missing a painfully short putt.

Nerves? Horschel says no.

"They say you learn more from losses than wins," Horschel tweeted later. "I believe it's true. For me, I didn't take my time over that short putt. Simple as that."

The very next morning, while the remaining four competitors were still battling for the latest Tour title, Horschel revealed via Twitter he had his wisdom teeth pulled. Not exactly a consolation prize.

Golf ... deceptively simple, endlessly complicated.



It's tough to see this happen to anyone.#QuickHits https://t.co/nd6KsRrV6v — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 20, 2016