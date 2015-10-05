Bill Murray, President Obama Hold Putting Contest in Oval Office

Bill Murray and President Obama hanging out in the the Oval Office is plenty. Add in some golf and you’ve got our full attention.

The beloved actor recently visited the Oval Office to take on Obama in a putting competition. What began with Obama making a Chicago baseball joke ended with a witty promotion for the Affordable Care Act. Somewhere in the middle, Murray was making every putt. As for President Obama, not so much. Eventually, Murray, asked the president to pay up.

Check out the funny video below.