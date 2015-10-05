'Beef' Johnston Recreates Tiger Woods' 'Mac Daddy Santa'

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods posted a shirtless photo of himself with a white beard and the caption 'Mac Daddy Santa.'

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston couldn't resist giving the look a try, too. Beef's version matches Tiger's almost exactly: He's got the oversized sunglasses, fur-trimmed black hat, and crossed-arms pose. Beef deviated only in renaming his version of the Mac Daddy Santa--to Mac Beef Santa: "Xmas tradition that my mates love. Mac beef santa has arrived," he wrote.

Xmas tradition that my mates love. Mac beef santa has arrived - AJ A photo posted by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:04pm PST

Fans loved Beef's take on Woods' photo, posting their own memes or collages in response: