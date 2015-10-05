A Bee Delayed Play at the Franklin Templeton Shootout Today
A bee who decided that Matt Kuchar's golf ball was a good place to rest held up play at the Franklin Templeton Shootout on Friday.
Kuchar hit a drive into the middle of the fairway on the seventh hole, but when his partner Harris English approached the ball, he realized that a bee was clinging to it. Rules officials were called in to mediate the situation while Kuchar and English waited and looked on. Eventually, a tee was used to dislodge the bug from the ball, but only after consultation.
Kuchar and English are currently leading the tournament. Watch the insect incident unfold below:
What happens when a bee won't get off your golf ball?#QuickHits https://t.co/ME1C7w6lnb— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 9, 2016