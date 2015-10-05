Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Auto Exec Sentenced to Jail Time for Golf Cart DUI at Norway Resort

Photo: Getty Images

Leave the beers in the backseat if you're teeing it up in Norway.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Tue Nov. 22, 2016
Install App

A word to the wise: If you're teeing it up in Norway, bring a designated driver.

According to the Daily Mail, Jonny Mason, chief financial officer for the UK-based auto parts company Halfords, was fined £12,000, sentenced to two weeks in jail and banned from driving in the country for two years after police caught him driving from a bar to his quarters in Norway's Kragero Resort.

Mason found out the hard way that Norway has some of the strictest laws against driving under the influence in Europe, and they apply even while operating a battery-powered vehicle on a remote stretch of private property.

A spokesman for Halfords told the Daily Mail that "[Mason] was unaware it was an offence and did not contest the charge."

More From the Web