Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth Says 'Big Names' Could Be Added to SB2K17 Guest List
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Jim Furyk's First Act as Ryder Cup Captain? He Joins Twitter
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jan Stephenson Recreates Bathtub Filled With Golf Balls Photo
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Cheyenne Woods: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Holly Sonders: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
The Crenshaws: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Extra Spin

Ouch! Aussie Snowboarder Fires Tee Shot into Cameraman at Sydney Charity Event

Photo: Brook Mitchell

Torah Bright after teeing-off straight into a cameraman at the Tag Heuer Hole In One Challenge at the Royal Sydney Golf Club.

by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Sat Nov. 19, 2016
Install App

Australian snowboarder Torah Bright may have won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, but her stuff off the tee could really use some finessing.

The 29-year-old fired her drive right into a camera operator at a Sydney charity event Saturday. The crowd reacted almost as quickly as the cameraman dropped his camera, but luckily, he came out unscathed. Bright rushed over to offer her apologies before crumbling into a fit of embarrassed laughter. The cameraman will have an unlikely souvenir in the form of a big welt on his shin come Sunday.

The swing itself looked pretty good, but Bright will have to work on closing her clubface if she wants to avoid this again....or, she's probably going to stick to the half-pipe from now on!

 

 

 

More From the Web