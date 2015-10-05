Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Watch: Danny Lee Imitates Phil's 2004 Masters 'Leap' after Eagle
by Extra Spin Wire Service
iPhone Android
Click to read more
PGA Tour Pro Strips to Underwear for Shot From Water
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Watch: 'Awkward Reporter' Takes on the European Tour
by Sean Steinemann
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Rocking New Jacket With 2004 Masters Silhouette
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Watch: Jordan Spieth's Brother, Steven, on Being Heckled on the Court
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
The Ultimate Golf Survey: 18 of the Toughest Questions in Golf
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Barack Obama's 11 Most Memorable Golf Moments in Office, Ranked
by Josh Berhow
Click to read more
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Click to read more
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Click to read more
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Click to read more
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Extra Spin

Alligator Battles Python on Florida Golf Course

Extra Hazards: Gators Can't Stop Terrorizing Golf Courses
It's hard enough to play golf when thinking about hitting it into a water hazard, but this a next level hazard. Gators have been terrorizing golf courses all month long, and we've got footage of the best ones. 
by Extra Spin Staff
Posted: Tue Nov. 10, 2015 Updated: Tue Jan. 12, 2016
Install App

When nature attacks, pull out your camera.

A golfer snapped a photo of an alligator tangling with a python at course in Florida in November. As far as we can tell, the python is losing this match; the alligator appears to have his jaws securely fastened around the snake.

It may look grisly, but an expert on Florida's python problem told Fox4Now that the alligator was doing community service.

The Classics Country Club at Lely Resort posted the photo to its Facebook page.

The club's Facebook post included the following message:

"Our Member, Pat Aydelott took this great shot while playing Fiddlers Creek down the street from us. Pat - can you get closer next time so the photo isn't so grainy? Thank you! :-) Caption this!"

 

More From the Web