Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game

American LPGA player Alison Lee traded in her clubs for a hockey stick and greens for ice, playing a round of "Shoot the Puck" at the Chicago Blackhawks game Sunday.

Lee was in Chicago promoting the 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which takes place June 29 to July 2 at Olympia Fields.

It was the 21-year-old UCLA student's first time on the ice, and despite a miss her first try, she picked it right up like any great athlete could.

"I missed the first one like, way left, that's what I was completely afraid of, to embarrass myself," Lee said. "But it was really cool. Being on the golf course is a completely different atmosphere than being at an ice rink or hockey game. It was a really cool experience to go out on the ice, I've never done anything like that before."

With a little practice, that slapshot could be deadly.