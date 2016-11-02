A 92-year-old man got his final wish: to play one final round of golf.

Fred Clark served in the Navy during World War II and is in the late stages of brain cancer. He's been a golfer for 80 years and wanted to get out to the course one last time.

A company called Crossroads Hospice that grants wishes to terminally-ill patients made it happen. Clark played at MariMack Golf Complex in Kearney, Missouri alongside nurses, according to fox4kc.com.

"It relaxes you," Clark said. "You don't think about anything else but playing golf. That's the reason I played it too," Clark said.

He said he had won several amateur events, including one as recently as three years ago when he was 89. On the course, Clark needed help walking to the greens, but still displayed an enviable swing after eight decades of play.

"It's not comfortable," Clark said of his cancer. "I don't sleep well. I eat well at times, and other times, I don't. I know it's going to happen. It's just when and how, I don't know. Whenever he says go, I'll go."

You can watch the full video below.