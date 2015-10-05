Tiger Woods's long-awaited return to competitive golf has fans excited for a December tournament like never before. His two front-nine eagles during Wednesday's pro-am proves that much.

But let's add to the excitement. In honor of Woods's return, below are 21 of the best GIFs of his career. Most of them you'll surely remember, and we're confident they'll get you even more pumped up for his first competitive round in nearly 15 months when he tees it up on Thursday. Check them out and try to stay calm as you wait for this 12 p.m. EST tee time at the Hero World Challenge.