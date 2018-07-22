WATCH: The fan hit by an errant Tiger Woods shot filmed the whole thing

@ColinHauck Twitter
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, July 22, 2018

Tiger Woods's British Open chances came unraveled on the par-4 11th hole at Carnoustie, when he made double bogey and fell out of the lead.

Woods's double came after his approach went well left and hit a spectator. From there he two-chipped and two-putted. His approach could have actually been in a much worse spot, but it stayed relatively close to the green after it struck the fan. And if you ever wondered what it's like to get hit by a Woods shot, now you know — because the fan who was hit took a video of it.

Colin Hauck tweeted the below video and said, "In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods." We are glad he can laugh about it. Check out the whole scene below.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN