Tiger Woods's British Open chances came unraveled on the par-4 11th hole at Carnoustie, when he made double bogey and fell out of the lead.

Woods's double came after his approach went well left and hit a spectator. From there he two-chipped and two-putted. His approach could have actually been in a much worse spot, but it stayed relatively close to the green after it struck the fan. And if you ever wondered what it's like to get hit by a Woods shot, now you know — because the fan who was hit took a video of it.

Colin Hauck tweeted the below video and said, "In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods." We are glad he can laugh about it. Check out the whole scene below.