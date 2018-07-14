Tiger Woods attends Wimbledon, gives golf clinic at Wembley Stadium on eve of British Open

Saturday, July 14, 2018

With the British Open less than a week away and the Scottish Open in full swing, the golf season has shifted across the pond. Tiger Woods isn't playing this weekend, but Saturday morning he conducted a golf clinic at Wembley Stadium, perhaps England's most iconic soccer venue. Woods's representatives did not immediately provide details on the day, but social media captured a few scenes (below). Woods later attended the Wimbledon final between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, where he sat among Williams's friends and family. (Kerber won the match in an upset.) Woods will soon head north to Scotland and Carnoustie, where he'll compete in the 147th British Open.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

