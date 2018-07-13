Has Greg Norman started a movement?

Just two weeks after the Australian golf star bared it all for ESPN's Body Issue, an Australian nudist couple, Bruce Jensen and Julie Jarvie, hosted the first Wandering Bears Nude Golf Day at Humpty Doo Golf Club, according to Northern Territory News.

Jensen, who owns the nearby Brujul Nude Retreat, is a regular player at Humpty Doo, and realized that the relatively quiet setting would allow him to make a public course go fully-privates.

A group of Aussies bared it all at Humpty Doo's first Nude Golf Day. Clive Hyde

That required bending of the club's relatively traditional dress code, which reads: "Members and visitors are required to maintain a standard of dress considered to be in keeping with both style and neatness according to the character and standing of the Club. Neat and tidy attire at all times."

But after speaking to a few members, Jensen received permission to host dozens of nude golfers on one condition: they stayed clear of the 7th and 8th holes, which abut the clubhouse. Instead, they set up a clubhouse of their own.

Photographer Clive Hyde was a first-time nude swinger. "It was the first time I've played golf in the buff," he said.

Jensen was enthusiastic about the event's success. "Everything is swinging when you play golf nude," he told NT News.