Golf's golden ticket is not easy to secure.

While it's relatively easy to get admission into two of golf's three American majors — the U.S. Open and PGA Championship — the Masters is on a whole different level. The best way to get into the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club is to enter the club's annual lottery, where you sign up online for the days and number of tickets you want. You then hope (and pray) you get that wondrous email early in July, saying you have been picked.

If you aren't selected you can still go to the Masters via StubHub or another pricy secondary market, but it's gonna cost you: Through the lottery 2018 practice rounds were $75 each and tournament rounds were $115, but they skyrocket otherwise.

Earlier this week golf fans everywhere checked their emails to find out if they won big or lost out (yet again). Here's a Twitter roundup of all the jubilation and agony. And for those who lose, better luck next year.

THE ELATED

*LOUD NOISES* It finally happened, I won The Masters lottery and got approved for practice round tickets! pic.twitter.com/GzdyOhX9a0 — Zachary Mayer (@ZachMayer8) July 2, 2018

Holy Cow! I just hit the lottery for Masters tickets!!!!!



See you in April Augusta National! — Dylan Herendeen (@DHerendeen4) July 3, 2018

I won the Masters lottery! — Kaitlyn (@kaitlyn_graham) July 2, 2018

My brother, who had never entered the Masters lottery until this year, just found out he won two tickets to Sunday's round. I told him to immediately go buy PowerBall tickets... — Gene Wojciechowski (@GenoEspn) July 4, 2018

I won @TheMasters lottery for tickets in 2019! Today is my lucky day. My favorite story of all time with @RGAlpert was at the Masters. Maybe I should take him with me again? — Amanda AlpertLoveday (@AlpertLoveday) July 2, 2018

MASTERS ‘19!!

Just got my congratulatory email that my app got picked in the lottery for Practice Round Tickets!!! 1st time after many years trying!! Woohoo!!

Looks like the Lama & family will be heading to Augusta next April!! #greenjacket#Masters — thelama_himself (@thelama_himself) July 2, 2018

I won the lottery for Masters tickets. I’m legitimately emotional — Michael Mattison (@MikeMattison) July 2, 2018

THE DISAPPOINTED

Who do I complain to about never winning the Masters lottery. Ever. #eightyearsstraight — Huckaby (@Jhuck07) July 2, 2018

Got my yearly Masters ticket lottery denial email. — RJ Bechtel (@RJBechtel) July 3, 2018

Real quick poll...has anyone ever actually won tickets to the #Masters by getting selected from the lottery? Asking for the everyone I know who has never gotten selected which is everyone I know. #golf #Tiger #Masters2019 — David Beale (@CDBeale) July 2, 2018

At this point, my odds of winning the Masters tickets lottery are lower than my odds of becoming an Augusta National member. — Will Bardwell (@willbardwell) July 4, 2018

For the 18th year in a row, I got a disappointing email at the end of the first week in July. It looks like I ain't going to the Masters tournament in 2019 either. Oh well. The sheer law of averages says I will have to win the ticket lottery one day. — Jonathan S. Jenkins (@BroJonathan82) July 5, 2018

Losing the Masters Ticket Lottery: A tradition unlike any other — Chris (@NYC_Chris) July 3, 2018

Bought myself $100 worth of stuff I probably don't need on Amazon to make myself feel better about not getting in the Masters lottery. Life's all about balance folks. — Evan Jordan (@EvanJordan) July 3, 2018