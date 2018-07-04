'Happy Bday Merica': PGA, LPGA stars celebrate 4th of July on Twitter

PGA Tour and LPGA tour players took to Twitter to honor the 4th of July on Wednesday.
By Kevin Cunningham
Wednesday, July 04, 2018

The 4th of July landed on a Wednesday this year, meaning PGA and LPGA tour players were not distracted by any official tournament rounds. Instead, they could celebrate America's Independence Day any way they wanted.

Many stars — including Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Michelle Wie and many more — took to Twitter to honor the 242nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing. DJ and Bubba went with simple messages, while 2011 FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel, among others, chose to honor the sacrifice of American military members throughout the country's history.

Wie and fellow LPGA pro Jessica Korda noted the holiday by dressing in USA-themed gear and sweating through an "America workout." Korda's sister and rising LPGA star Nelly Korda posted her message from the beach.

Even some non-American pro golfers got in on the act. South African Louis Oosthuizen tweeted "Happy 4TH OF JULY" along with a picture of himself in a cart on a golf course.

Check out a sample of the 4th of July messages below.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN