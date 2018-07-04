'Happy Bday Merica': PGA, LPGA stars celebrate 4th of July on Twitter

The 4th of July landed on a Wednesday this year, meaning PGA and LPGA tour players were not distracted by any official tournament rounds. Instead, they could celebrate America's Independence Day any way they wanted.

Many stars — including Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Michelle Wie and many more — took to Twitter to honor the 242nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing. DJ and Bubba went with simple messages, while 2011 FedEx Cup champion Billy Horschel, among others, chose to honor the sacrifice of American military members throughout the country's history.

Wie and fellow LPGA pro Jessica Korda noted the holiday by dressing in USA-themed gear and sweating through an "America workout." Korda's sister and rising LPGA star Nelly Korda posted her message from the beach.

Even some non-American pro golfers got in on the act. South African Louis Oosthuizen tweeted "Happy 4TH OF JULY" along with a picture of himself in a cart on a golf course.

Check out a sample of the 4th of July messages below.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA pic.twitter.com/z8kEYV8N1i — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July to everyone. Truly blessed to live in this great country. Couldn’t happen without the sacrifice of so many great men and women in our military thru out the years and the years to come! Thank you, you all are my heroes!! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 4, 2018

Thank you to all of the military fighting to protect our freedoms. Without the sacrifices made by our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, we wouldn’t have this great country we enjoy today. Please help me honor our military today as you celebrate the #4thofJuly. Photo: @USNavy pic.twitter.com/XQqSPnSzBa — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) July 4, 2018

Happy 4TH OF JULY pic.twitter.com/QlIMJ768f9 — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) July 4, 2018

WHAT A COUNTRY! HAPPY 4th! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) July 4, 2018

Happy 4th of July to everyone and God bless America — Tommy Gainey (@TwoGlovesGolf) July 4, 2018

Happy Bday Merica — Willy Wilcox (@willwilcoxgolf) July 4, 2018

¡Feliz 4 de Julio para todos!

.

God bless America! — Julian Etulain (@tula_etulain) July 4, 2018