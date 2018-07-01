WATCH: Brooke Henderson shatters wedge after poor pitch shot

@GolfChannel
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, July 01, 2018

A frustrating day led to an uncharacteristic outburst from Brooke Henderson.

In contention at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, Henderson wasn't gaining any strokes on the leaders when she made the turn in two-over 38. Then, playing the par-5 11th — which is reachable in two — Henderson's birdie chip from off the green ran well past the hole, and now she needs a new wedge. Henderson made the par putt to stay at six under for the tournament.

You can watch the clip below.

You May Like

More Extra Spin

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN