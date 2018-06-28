Jeopardy! contestants aren't usually known for their sports trivia knowledge. But last night, all three contestants answered the final question (which happened to be about golf) correctly. The category was "Sporting Events," and the clue read: "This annual event first held in 1934 includes play in areas named pink dogwood, flowering peach and azalea." The answer, the Masters, is obvious to even the most halfhearted golf fan. Fortunately, it was also obvious to the competitors on Wednesday.

We're glad the category wasn't a total meltdown, like on this episode from February 2018, where the contestants failed to answer a single question about football.