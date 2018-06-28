We have to give these Jeopardy! contestants credit for nailing this golf question

Are you smarter than a golf writer? Find out with U.S. Open Trivia
Think you're smarter than a golf writer? See how you stack up against our staff in our latest U.S. Open quiz.
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Thursday, June 28, 2018

Jeopardy! contestants aren't usually known for their sports trivia knowledge. But last night, all three contestants answered the final question (which happened to be about golf) correctly. The category was "Sporting Events," and the clue read: "This annual event first held in 1934 includes play in areas named pink dogwood, flowering peach and azalea." The answer, the Masters, is obvious to even the most halfhearted golf fan. Fortunately, it was also obvious to the competitors on Wednesday.

We're glad the category wasn't a total meltdown, like on this episode from February 2018, where the contestants failed to answer a single question about football.

Via Twitter

