You may have heard that Greg Norman is in this year's ESPN the Magazine Body Issue. Behind the scenes bits were made public last week, but you can now finally see some of the epic photos the shoot produced.

Norman, 63, showed off his muscular build up against a yellow backdrop for much of the shoot, but also stripped down on his way into a bunker for some sand shots. The best photos, though, are probably the ones used against an all-black backdrop.

The two-time British Open champion sat down for a Q&A for the issue as well, detailing how he stays fit, what his diet looks like and why he walks around naked at home. Check out all the photos of Norman below. You can also find the full list of athletes included in the issue here.

