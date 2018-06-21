PHOTOS: In honor of National Selfie Day, some of the best selfies in golf

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson pose for a selfie in 2015.
By GOLF WIRE
Thursday, June 21, 2018

Here are some of the best selfies from on and off the course.

Getting the guy @smyliekaufman10 to the finish line.. congrats brother

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

Austin ain't so bad #thanksmrandmrscrenshaw #captainrick

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

Who wore it best.. @rickiefowler @bubbawatson @henrikstenson

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on

✌🏼 @justinthomas34

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

#selfie #RyderCup #gousa🇺🇸

A post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) on

Reunited with my sis @daniellekang ❤️💙❤️💙

A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on

