Here are some of the best selfies from on and off the course.
Getting the guy @smyliekaufman10 to the finish line.. congrats brother A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Apr 14, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT
Austin ain't so bad #thanksmrandmrscrenshaw #captainrick A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Mar 26, 2016 at 4:47pm PDT
Who wore it best.. @rickiefowler @bubbawatson @henrikstenson A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Nov 3, 2015 at 1:58am PST
Hahahaha I mean....I gotta do it! Only in Korea once a year with the fam bam! #livesquid #bizarrefoodskorea #fearfactor 🐙🐙 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Oct 18, 2015 at 1:33am PDT
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I LUH YOU You can rent a car now without fees congrats 👏🏻👏🏻 @daniellekang •• SWIPE ⬅️ A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT
✌🏼 @justinthomas34 A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT
Rocking our fun hats early this morning in Japan 😜 #ispsHanda @charley.hull @lydsko A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:32am PST
This week may be all about the golf and the show.. but it started well today with @thefirsttee “Dream Day”! Had a great time with @larryfitzgerald @georgesavaricas and the hundreds and hundreds of kids that showed up. Wasn’t long ago I was one of those kids watching a clinic myself! @wmphoenixopen A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jan 30, 2018 at 1:57pm PST
#selfie #RyderCup #gousa🇺🇸 A post shared by Ryder Cup USA (@rydercupusa) on Oct 18, 2016 at 8:45am PDT
Reunited with my sis @daniellekang ❤️💙❤️💙 A post shared by Lydia Ko (@lydsko) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:22pm PST
It’s always amazing coming home to Switzerland and @cransmontana, but even better with these two beauties by my side! Love my girls! ❤️🇨🇭 A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on May 21, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT
When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!! pic.twitter.com/E3pNlZ07gs
— Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) September 28, 2017
