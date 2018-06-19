Three men have been arrested in connection to burglaries at Henderson Municipal Golf Course in Henderson, Ky.

Charles Ivie Jr., 18, Austin Pinkston, 20, and Jordan King, 19, all face charges of burglary and unlawful taking.

According to police, the golf course had been broken into three times in the span of a week, beginning June 11. There was damage to the facility and a utility vehicle valued at about $10,000 was stolen, along with money and other items.

On Sunday, the third time the clubhouse was broken into, Ivie Jr. called the police to report a robbery and said he injured his hand, which had a large gash. Ivie Jr. eventually confessed that he cut his hand while attempting to break into a nearby concession stand. Police later identified Pinkston and King as the other golf course burglary suspects, and Pinkston told police the burglaries were in retaliation of the course firing him.