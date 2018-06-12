President Trump's connections to golf in New York's metropolitan area run deep, and he rarely misses an opportunity to make an appearance at major events, as evidenced by his cameos at last year's U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in July and the Presidents Cup at Liberty National in October.

It appears as though state business like a summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un will keep President Trump from attending this week's proceedings at Shinnecock, but luckily for players and patrons, there is a Trump impersonator roaming the grounds, and he is indeed tremendous. Take a look at this interaction, courtesy of former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell.