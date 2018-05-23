WATCH: Bubba throws out first pitch, hits wedge (and joins the grounds crew?!) at Wrigley Field

MLB.com
By Jeff Ritter
Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Bubba Watson isn't playing the Fort Worth Invitational this week, so he's making a little time to be Bubba. Tuesday night, the two-time Masters champ was the guest of honor at Wrigley Field before the Cubs hosted the Cleveland Indians.

The video is below. See Bubba hit a wedge shot into center field. See Bubba assist the grounds crew before the game. See Bubba sing "Take me out to the ball game," and, of course, see Bubba throw out the first pitch.

