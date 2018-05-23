Aaron Wise earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday, and with it came plenty of discussion about his relationship status.

Huh? Yep. When Wise leaned in for a smooch with his girlfriend shortly after the win, it appeared he was denied. Was that really his girlfriend? Or was she just a friend? As social media tends to do, the jokes took off. According to Wise, though, it was all a big misunderstanding.

Is a check worth $1,386,000 enough to help Aaron Wise forget about getting friend zoned on TV? pic.twitter.com/njoLzXmNlv — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) May 21, 2018

"Yeah, I been giving her some s--- about that," Wise said Wednesday, prior to this week's Fort Worth Invitational. "A lot has been made about that. It's really nothing. Like I was saying, she was just so excited to surprise me. I was kind of ruining the surprise a little bit that she was shocked, and she didn't even see me go in for the kiss. No hard feelings at all. We love each other a ton and we're great. It was a funny moment that I think we'll always be able to look back at, but that's all it really was."

Let the record show that Aaron Wise was not friend-zoned.