Aaron Wise explains 'funny moment' during viral 18th-hole embrace with girlfriend

Aaron Wise embraces his girlfriend just after his first career Tour victory Sunday. 
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Aaron Wise earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday, and with it came plenty of discussion about his relationship status.

Huh? Yep. When Wise leaned in for a smooch with his girlfriend shortly after the win, it appeared he was denied. Was that really his girlfriend? Or was she just a friend? As social media tends to do, the jokes took off. According to Wise, though, it was all a big misunderstanding.

"Yeah, I been giving her some s--- about that," Wise said Wednesday, prior to this week's Fort Worth Invitational. "A lot has been made about that. It's really nothing. Like I was saying, she was just so excited to surprise me. I was kind of ruining the surprise a little bit that she was shocked, and she didn't even see me go in for the kiss. No hard feelings at all. We love each other a ton and we're great. It was a funny moment that I think we'll always be able to look back at, but that's all it really was."

Let the record show that Aaron Wise was not friend-zoned.

