WATCH: European Tour caddie looks for work in London in hilarious video

In a new spoof video from the European Tour, a caddie roams the streets of London looking for a golfer to hire him. Among the shenannigans: offering to carry a pedestrian's bag, holding an umbrella over someone's head, and warning passersbys not to bring dogs on the golf course. He also invades a mini golf course.

The video was made to promote this weekend's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Alex Noren, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood are among the players teeing it up in England this week.

Watch the video below: