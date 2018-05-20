Tiger Woods isn't playing on Tour this week, but he's been plenty busy hosting his 20th annual Tiger Jam, which raises money for his foundation.

And it looks like his game is sharp.

Long-drive champion Troy Mullins posted a video of Woods during a round at Shadow Creek on Saturday, in which she wrote that Woods challenged her to a long-drive contest and, well, the video explains the rest.

Woods mashes his drive, turns around and puts his shades on before the ball even lands. He then "drops the mic" on the way back to his cart.

Check out the video below.