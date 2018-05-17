While not known for his golf prowess, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal nonetheless kept a home at Isleworth, one of Orlando's most famous golf communities. It's the former home of Tiger Woods, and current residents in the gated enclave include Ian Poulter, Charles Howell, Bubba Watson and Annika Sorenstam.

But Shaq is moving out, and his pad is up for sale. The price: $28 million.

The mansion reportedly boasts 31,000 square feet of living space and a 6,000-square-foot basketball court. Other features: an 1,170-square-foot, two-story great room with a marble fireplace, a dining room with seating for 16, a soundproof home theater, a game room, a wet bar and a 17-car showroom garage. And since it was home to a 7-foot-1 basketball legend, we’d expect tall arches above the doorways.

Outside, in an area dubbed "Shaq-apulco," there's a 95-foot-long, 15-feet-deep pool with a waterfall, a hot tub and a tiki-style cabana, among other amenities.

Ready to break out your checkbook and take the plunge? Perhaps these photos will further tempt you.

