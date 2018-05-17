Someday, you might make her a golf widow (or him a golf widower), but for now you'd like to make her your golf wife. All you need is the right way to pop the question. You know, like a sweet, golf-themed proposal. Here are 9 methods that worked out pretty well.

1. PRACTICE ROUND, REAL PROPOSAL

He was in love with a young woman named Andrea. He was also really fond of Justin Thomas. What sounds like the makings of a bad romcom turned out to be a very lovely moment at the Wells Fargo Championship, where JT took a break from a practice round to help the man propose to his girlfriend by handing her a golf ball marked with the words, "Will you?" She said yes. The trio then engaged in a group hug.

SHE SAID YES.@JustinThomas34 helped a couple at @WellsFargoGolf create a memory that will last a lifetime. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QvdCdRtmC7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2018

2. MERRY CHRISTMAS, MARRY ME

He was the head professional at Whistling Straits. She was a public relations manager at the resort. They met above the 18th green at media day prior to the 2004 PGA Championship. By December 2005, having made up his mind and mustered up his nerve, Mike O'Reilly spent the afternoon spelling "Will You Marry Me" in Christmas lights on the 18th green. It was freezing cold. At one point, he shorted out the circuit and had to bring more power down to the green. Then he called Beth Keough and told her that his car wasn't starting. When she came to pick him up, he suggested that they take a stroll to see the moon over the lake. When they got to the spot of their first meeting, he urged her to turn around and face the clubhouse. During that diversion, he switched on the lights. When she turned back around, he was standing on the green, ring in hand.

3. A QUESTION UNLIKE ANY OTHER

During Masters week, there are birdie roars and there are eagle roars. And then there are the cheers that rise from Amen Corner when a guy gets down on one knee and asks his girlfriend for her hand in marriage. The guy was Benji Thompson, a former LPGA Tour caddie. His girlfriend was Regan Askin. The romantic scene (which you can watch here) took place in 2017 on the 12th tee.

4. I LIKE SOFT SEVEN, BUT I LOVE YOU

For Ladies European Tour pro Ashleigh Simon, the final round of the 2015 Dubai Ladies Masters was winding down, but a new phase of her life was about to begin. On the 18th green, her longtime caddie and boyfriend David Buhai got down on one knee as a message flashed on the leaderboard, surrounded by red hearts. Aww!

5. TEEING IT UP FOR HER AT A TOPGOLF

If you have a decent understanding of the golf swing, you'll surely notice that the woman in this video is a rank beginner. You'll also soon discover that her boyfriend isn't really trying to help by teeing up a ball for her. What he's teeing up is an engagement ring.

6. THIS GUY IS GOOD

There's just one problem with trying to replicate how Andreas Harto proposed marriage: You have to become a Tour pro first.

7. HOW TO ONE-UP A HOLE IN ONE

"There's only so much excitement a person can take," Hayley Milbourn, 29, of Baltimore, Md., told GOLF.com’s Jessica Marksbury recently. "I get a hole-in-one, and that's really exciting, and then all the sudden, you turn around and you're getting engaged. I don't know what could top that." Um, maybe an albatross followed by a proposal? But, yeah, we hear you, Hayley — that’s a pretty great day. ​

8. SHE BLOCKS HER DRIVE, HE HITS THE SWEET SPOT

She didn't look to happy with her tee shot, but her expression changed when she turned around and saw her boyfriend kneeling before her. It's unclear if they bothered to finish the hole.

9. IT'S IN THE HOLE!

Jim Nantz she is not, but the whispering narrator in this video helps set the stage for a dramatic moment at Bandon Dunes, where a man named Phillippe proposes to his girlfriend, Heidi, by hiding a ring for her in the 18th hole.