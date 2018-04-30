The 7th hole at Westwood Country Club in St. Louis didn't stand a chance on Sunday. Not when Howie Sher and Brian Halpern reached the tee box of the 123-yard par-3.

In what can only be described as a miraculous few minutes, Sher and Halpern recorded back-to-back holes-in-one. The National Hole-In-One Registry sets odds of two players in the same foursome making aces as 17 million to 1.

"What happened is not believable," Sher told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I'm sure the odds are debatable, but I'll bet winning the lottery might be easier."

Sher, 50, was first, and he hit a nine-iron. After his ball dropped, his group went nuts.

"Watching Howie's go in was the most exhilarating thing I'd experienced on a golf course," Halpern, 33, told the newspaper. "I'd never seen one go in before. Watching it was amazing."

But then it was Halpern's turn. Same result.

"To be honest I was just trying to make sure I hit contact because I had so much adrenaline going from watching Howie," Halpern said. "When I hit the ball I chunked it a little bit but had a good line. It was going a little left of the pin and landed on the left fringe, pin high. After it landed, it took a hard bounce up the hill and then ran down the hill in a beeline for the hole."

The next goal for these two? Well, there's a 67 million to 1 chance a single golfer will make two holes-in-one in one round. Better start practicing.