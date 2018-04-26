WATCH: Justin Rose strips down to underwear at Zurich Classic

Henrik Stenson tried to shield his teammate from the cameras as he stripped down during the first round of the Zurich Classic.
Skratch/Twitter
By Dylan Dethier
Thursday, April 26, 2018

Justin Rose isn't afraid to show a little skin.

With his ball half-submerged in the pond during the Zurich Classic's opening round, Rose and partner Henrik Stenson surveyed the scene before making the fateful decision: Rose was going for it, even if it meant ditching his trousers for the shot. As he undressed pondside, Stenson blocked the cameras in jest, pretending to guard his teammate's modesty.

"My partner showed me what you've got to do," Rose said of Henrik Stenson. "Remember Doral? He's not scared of taking his pants off, so he said, "get in there."

Rose was of course referring to Stenson's own skin-baring moment during the opening round of the 2009 WGC-Cadillac Championship, when Stenson stripped down (shirt and all!) to hit his second shot from mud on the third hole.

You can watch the complete sequence of events below (and below that, Stenson's original).

