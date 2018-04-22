WATCH: Derek Jeter's golf tournament had a living statue that hilariously terrified everyone

The Players Tribune
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, April 22, 2018

The Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational had a surprise for its cast of stars — a living statue that terrified everyone.

The Players Tribune tweeted a video of the event, in which the statue pranks Ray Allen, Ed Reed, Paige Spiranac and others during the tournament at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Jeter's invitational raised more than $1 million for his foundation.

Check out the clip below.

Extra Spin

