'Congrats!' Tiger, Trump react to Patrick Reed's big Masters win on Twitter

Patrick Reed finally backed up his confident talk on Sunday by shooting a one-under 71 and holding off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win his first major championship at the Masters.

Reed had flashed his immense talents before, especially under the pressure-cooker that is the Ryder Cup, but this is the first time he's put it all together on a major weekend.

As is tradition, PGA Tour pros, legendary athletes, and even Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer the new Masters champ their congratulations. Check out a sample of them below.

Congrats @PReedGolf! At worst you have assured yourself a captain’s pick for next year’s @PresidentsCup. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2018

Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

Holding it down for H-Town @PReedGolf!!! Congrats Champ! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 8, 2018

Congratulations Patrick Reed! — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 8, 2018

I covered my 1st Masters in 1979 and I can't remember a player making more clutch putts than Patrick Reed just KEPT MAKING all the way home, including a highly missable 5-footer at 17 and easily choke-able 3-footer to win. Didn't hit the ball well enough to win. Putter won it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 8, 2018

Oh yeah, & I’m sure I’ve lost weight due to all the walking! I loved every min of it!! Shot out to Jamesy & the homie for showin us a good time! One time in the air for Patrick America!!!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2018

Gritty win by Patrick - deserved Masters champ — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 8, 2018

The Masters never disappoints. So many guys stepped up. Huge congrats to @PReedGolf. Played so tough. One of those guys that seems made for the moment. — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) April 9, 2018

What a great Masters

Congratulations Patrick Reed, you earned that green jacket Son. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 8, 2018

Well done Patrick Reed. — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 8, 2018

Congratulations Patrick Reed. Did just what he needed to hold off unbelievable challenges. Huge putts on 12, 14 and 17. Well earned. #TheMasters — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 8, 2018

Patrick Reed's life just changed forever.



He will always be a Masters champion. pic.twitter.com/oV8vDChJKL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2018