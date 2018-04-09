'Congrats!' Tiger, Trump react to Patrick Reed's big Masters win on Twitter

Patrick Reed finally backed up his confident talk on Sunday by shooting a one-under 71 and holding off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win his first major championship at the Masters.
Reed had flashed his immense talents before, especially under the pressure-cooker that is the Ryder Cup, but this is the first time he's put it all together on a major weekend.
As is tradition, PGA Tour pros, legendary athletes, and even Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer the new Masters champ their congratulations. Check out a sample of them below.
Congrats @PReedGolf! At worst you have assured yourself a captain’s pick for next year’s @PresidentsCup.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2018
Congrats @PReedGolf very well played @TheMasters #greenjacket— Charl Schwartzel (@CA_Schwartzel) April 9, 2018
Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018
Holding it down for H-Town @PReedGolf!!! Congrats Champ!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 8, 2018
Congratulations Patrick Reed!— Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 8, 2018
I covered my 1st Masters in 1979 and I can't remember a player making more clutch putts than Patrick Reed just KEPT MAKING all the way home, including a highly missable 5-footer at 17 and easily choke-able 3-footer to win. Didn't hit the ball well enough to win. Putter won it.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 8, 2018
Oh yeah, & I’m sure I’ve lost weight due to all the walking! I loved every min of it!! Shot out to Jamesy & the homie for showin us a good time! One time in the air for Patrick America!!!!!— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 9, 2018
Gritty win by Patrick - deserved Masters champ— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 8, 2018
The Masters never disappoints. So many guys stepped up. Huge congrats to @PReedGolf. Played so tough. One of those guys that seems made for the moment.— Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) April 9, 2018
What a great Masters— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) April 8, 2018
Congratulations Patrick Reed, you earned that green jacket Son.
Well done Patrick Reed.— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 8, 2018
Congratulations Patrick Reed. Did just what he needed to hold off unbelievable challenges. Huge putts on 12, 14 and 17. Well earned. #TheMasters— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) April 8, 2018
Patrick Reed's life just changed forever.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2018
He will always be a Masters champion. pic.twitter.com/oV8vDChJKL
Congrats Patrick Reed. Is it just me or is golf the only game that the competitors don’t want to know what the score is during play?— Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) April 8, 2018