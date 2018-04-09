'Congrats!' Tiger, Trump react to Patrick Reed's big Masters win on Twitter

Patrick Reed was already a legendary match player, but until Sunday his performances at major championships hadn't backed up his big talk.
By Kevin Cunningham
Monday, April 09, 2018

Patrick Reed finally backed up his confident talk on Sunday by shooting a one-under 71 and holding off Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth to win his first major championship at the Masters.

Reed had flashed his immense talents before, especially under the pressure-cooker that is the Ryder Cup, but this is the first time he's put it all together on a major weekend.

As is tradition, PGA Tour pros, legendary athletes, and even Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer the new Masters champ their congratulations. Check out a sample of them below.

