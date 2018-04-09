NSFW: Tony Finau shares photo of his dislocated ankle from the Masters

Tony Finau made headlines at the Masters Par-3 Contest after dislocating his left ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one. It appeared that Finau had derailed his first visit to Augusta National before it even began.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

As luck would have it, Finau received positive results from an MRI prior to his tee time on Thursday and was cleared to play in the Masters. Expectations were low for a competitor walking around with what was classified as a high ankle sprain.

However, Finau went out and turned heads by posting a four-under 68 in his opening round. He hung around with respectable play Friday and Saturday before closing out his first Masters with a bang. Finau shot six under on Sunday, putting him at seven under for the tournament, good enough for a T-10 finish.

At the conclusion of play, Finau shared a photo of his injured ankle.

.@tonyfinaugolf played on this ankle all weekend and still managed a T-10 finish at 7-under. pic.twitter.com/sULhJpPK2E — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 9, 2018

That doesn't look pleasant, to say the least. To finish your first Masters at seven under is impressive enough on two good ankles, but seeing this photo makes what Finau accomplished absolutely remarkable.

His T-10 finish secured him a spot in the 2019 Masters. No celebrating next year, Tony.