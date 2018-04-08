You may notice today that both Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are wearing bright pink shirts for the final round of the 2018 Masters at Augusta National. The reason has to do with a fashion decision by their sponsor, Nike.

According to the PGA Tour's rundown of Masters scripting, Nike's apparel choices for its 17 players at Augusta this year was guided by the "elements" and natural atmosphere of the tournament. On Thursday, Nike players wore dark-colored polos to represent clouds; on Friday, their light-colored shirts were supposed to symbolize clear weather. The shades of electric blue on Saturday were for blue skies over Augusta. Which brings us to Sunday. The Nike team's choice for its players' Sunday wear is vivid pink, a nod to Augusta's famous Magnolia trees.

The pink shirts are also in harmony with Nike's "Magnolia Print Pack," which includes a hat, shoes and t-shirt printed with a pattern of pink Magnolia blossoms.

Don't worry: Tiger Woods is exempt from neon-pink. He'll still be seen in his traditional red and black.