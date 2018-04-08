President Trump congratulates Patrick Reed for Masters victory on Twitter

No event in golf draws eyeballs like the Masters. Turns out the president was among those who tuned in.

President Donald Trump hopped on Twitter to congratulate Patrick Reed on his one-shot victory Sunday at Augusta. Reed won the WGC event at Trump's National Doral Miami in 2014. (The event was shifted to Mexico City in 2017 on the heels of Trump's campaign for president.)

Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

When Reed won that weekend, he uttered the then-famous line about his status within the Tour's elite. Here again is what Reed said after that victory:

"I’ve worked so hard, I’ve won a lot in my junior career, did great things in (my) amateur career, was 6-0 in match play in NCAAs, won NCAAs two years in a row, got third individually one year, and now I have three wins out here on the PGA Tour. I just don’t see a lot of guys that have done that, besides Tiger Woods, of course, and, you know, the other legends of the game. It’s just one of those things, I believe in myself and – especially with how hard I’ve worked – I’m one of the top five players in the world."

Reed caught a lot of flak back then, but one way to silence the critics is to win a green jacket with the whole world watching, including the president.