Report: Bud Light wants patrons to wear 'Dilly Dilly' hats at the Masters

Although the rumored ban on shouting "Dilly Dilly!" at the Masters turned out to be not quite true, Bud Light is still capitalizing on the controversy. According to posts from Twitter users in the area, the beer company is handing out green hats with the slogan emblazoned on the front in yellow to Masters fans at a cafe in Augusta.

A few days ago, Bud Light declared their intention to deliver 1,000 Dilly Dilly t-shirts to Augusta for fans to wear to the Masters. "For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly," the tweet read.

While "Dilly Dilly" probably wasn't singled out among other common golf-tournament chants, the Masters does not allow patrons to engage in any behavior that officials deem "disruptive," a category that includes "unsolicited or consistent calls from the gallery." So if you want to stay on the grounds, it may be wise to keep your voice down while you're celebrating your favorite beverage brand.

