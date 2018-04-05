Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's disastrous 13 on 15th hole at Masters

By GOLF WIRE
Thursday, April 05, 2018

Golf fans had a lot to say about defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia's meltdown at No. 15 at Augusta. Garcia hit five balls in the water on 15, leaving him with a 13 for the hole, which ties the record for the worst score on a hole in Masters history. Read some of Twitter's reactions below:

