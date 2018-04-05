Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's disastrous 13 on 15th hole at Masters

3:16 | Tour & News
Golf fans had a lot to say about defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia's meltdown at No. 15 at Augusta. Garcia hit five balls in the water on 15, leaving him with a 13 for the hole, which ties the record for the worst score on a hole in Masters history. Read some of Twitter's reactions below:
Sergio Garcia right now pic.twitter.com/BvznxWIVsG— oli milne (@olimilne) April 5, 2018
How many balls did Sergio Garcia hit in the water? #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/Uxp06cyL21— AUDIENCE Sports (@AudienceSports) April 5, 2018
Footage of Sergio Garcia on 15 right now. pic.twitter.com/VEzCyive7W— GOLF TALK CANADA (@GolfTalkCanada) April 5, 2018
Let’s check in on defending champion Sergio Garcia... pic.twitter.com/FafxC4Y2Bj— Gordon Damer (@gordondamer) April 5, 2018
Sergio Garcia right now: pic.twitter.com/M8Cb55AVw9— Jack Moore (@MadJack54) April 5, 2018
I’ve never felt closer to a Masters champion #sergiogarcia #themasters2018— Richard Armstrong (@habbyhatter) April 5, 2018