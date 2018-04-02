It's Masters week, and that means dozens of players will be speaking to the media at Augusta National.

What can we expect them to talk about? Irish actor and impressionist Conor Moore has a pretty good idea. Take a look at his hilarious (and accurate!) impersonations of some of the PGA Tour's most recognizable voices in the video below. The video is already a hit on Twitter, with music superstar (and close friend of both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose) Niall Horan tweeting his approval.

GOLF WEEK*** US Masters - Heres what Sergio, Rory, Poults and Co are saying!! pic.twitter.com/ar7Atb1qwy — Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) April 2, 2018