UNC basketball coach Roy Williams seeks Tiger Woods updates during press conference

University of North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is clearly among the golf fans glued to their screens this week as Tiger Woods takes on the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He opened a press conference on Thursday by reading aloud from an update of Tiger Woods's current score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"Opening statement would be…" he began. "I see that Tiger Woods just birdied a hole, so he’s the sole leader now at four under par through 16 holes. That’s all I got.”

Williams was checking his phone throughout the conference to get more updates on Woods's score.

Williams told USA Today that he admired Woods for his focus and work ethic, and that he'd never imagined that Woods would be back contending in tournaments in 2018. “He’s surprised me," he said. "I never thought he would get back here. I really didn’t. I did not have the faith,” he said.

