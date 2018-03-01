Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors played a road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but it appears that Curry couldn't help but squeeze in a few practice cuts while hanging around in his hotel room before the game.

Unfortunately, Curry learned the hard way why our moms always warned us not to play ball (or in this case, take a full swing) in the house.​

It's unclear what it was that Curry broke in the hotel room (a mirror? Glass tabletop?), but we do know his swing packs some power.

A reminder: Curry made headlines last year when he accepted a sponsor's invitation to play in the Web.com Tour's Ellie May Classic. He shot 74-74 at TPC Stonebrae to miss the cut.