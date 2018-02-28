Empty Nest Dreams: Model Cindy Crawford builds lakeside putting green at home after kids move out

For golfers who are also parents, the kids growing up and finally leaving home can mean more time at the course or the range. Or, if that isn't ambitious enough, it could even mean transforming their kid's childhood bedroom into a golf club storage.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber took a different track when their two kids moved out: they built their own lakeside golf oasis at their home.

Ok, so it's not a full-fledged golf course, more like a putting green, but it does run along the lake that butts up against their Ontario property.

The best part? Daughter Kaia, who is 16 and following her mother's footsteps in the modeling world, found out via an Instagram post. Cindy posted a short video of her hitting a putt on the new green with the lake looming in the background, to which Kaia commented, "DID [YOU] BUILD A GOLF COURSE?!… I haven't even been gone that long."

Check out the video of the putt and an aerial Instagram of the home below.

PUTTering around 🏌🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 25, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

Crawford is a complete stranger to the golf world, but she celebrated Rickie Fowler's late 2016 birthday in LA by drinking from the Ryder Cup.