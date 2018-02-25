WATCH: Tiger Woods tee shot nearly beans goose Sunday at PGA National

Tiger Woods must have a lot on his mind Sunday at the Honda Classic. It's the final round, and he's in the hunt for the first time in basically forever. The last thing he needs is another worry, like the safety of PGA National's treasured Egyptian geese.

The two forces nearly collided when Woods was playing the par-4 8th hole. As his tee shot tracked towards the fairway the TV cameras caught one of the Egyptian geese that call PGA National home walking right into the ball's flight path. Somehow the goose two-stepped around the ball as it bounded in the short grass, and then flopped on its back to safely avoid it altogether.

The moment left Golf Channel commentator Nick Faldo to exclaim, "That's gonna be a good story!" Watch the bizarre video below.